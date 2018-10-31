Ocean Springs business owners get ready for Peter Anderson Festival

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -This weekend, one of largest arts festival in the southeast begins in Ocean Springs: the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival.
City workers are getting ready with paint in hand. It’s not graffiti on downtown Ocean Springs streets. They are spray painting the markings for more than 900 vendors signed up for the festival. Crowds as large as 150,000 people are expected.
“Peter Anderson brings an economic impact of more than $24 million to the Mississippi Gulf Coast community and Ocean Springs. It is the largest festival that we do on the entire Mississippi Gulf Goast," said Cynthia Dobbs Sutton with the Chamber of Commerce.
Cash registers in downtown business will be used a lot this weekend.
“It’s huge for the business. Lots of customers, lots of people downtown, it’s great for all the shops down here. Got lots of new items in," said store manager Allison Marsh.
At Glory Bound Gyro Co., the fireplace is heating up and owner Will Taylor is ordering extra food for the weekend.
“There’s going to be people in day in and day out. The brand awareness alone for just us. There’s going to be a lot of new first-time guests for us. So we look forward to giving them the Glory Bound experience," Taylor said.
At Ryder Jewelers, there’s nothing scary about the potential business boom.
“We’re expecting a lot of people in. It’s really a good start for us for the Christmas season. Peter Anderson is always been a real good weekend for us," said owner Sammy Ryder.
Whenever you have 150,000 people walking into your storefronts, well, let’s just way their could be some logistical problems. Traffic control and police presence. It’s a big deal putting on this festival, according to city events coordinator Chic Cody.
“It takes a year, and the detail planning is unmatched by any event that we have. It requires a lot of detail," Cody said.
That detail can be found at the Candy Cottage, making sure that sweet tooth’s are satisfied by manager Jonathan Segovia.
“We keep records of what we did last year and the years before and just kind of try and duplicate what we have and just have a little extra just in case. Because you can’t ever really be prepared," Segovia said.
Meanwhile, the weather for the festival should be perfect.
