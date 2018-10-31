National marathon champ to be featured guest at Gulf Coast Marathon

Des Linden was the winner of the women's category at the 2018 Boston Marathon.
By Lindsay Knowles | October 31, 2018 at 1:57 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 2:02 PM

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - This year's Gulf Coast Marathon will feature one of the most well-known runners in the country.

Des Linden, the winner of the 2018 winner of the Boston Marathon, will join officials in December for the big race. The California native became the first American in 33 years to win the women’s category. She also competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, representing the United States in the marathon for both games. Linden now lives in Michigan.

She will travel to South Mississippi on the second weekend of December for the multi-race event. This is the third year for the Gulf Coast Marathon, which takes runners along the coastline from Pass Christian to Biloxi.

The two-day event kicks off Saturday, Dec. 8 at Point Cadet Plaza in Biloxi with opening ceremonies and a 5K. Also happening that day are a kids' run and Harrah's beer mile.

The marathon and a half-marathon will take place the next day. The weekend caps off with a fun festival for participants.

