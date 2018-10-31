Mostly dry for Halloween, but Thursday morning is looking stormy

Happy Halloween! It’s going to be a warm Halloween with highs in the mid 80. A few stray showers are possible today, but your trick-or-treating should be good to go for the most part.
However, widespread showers and storms are looking likely by Thursday morning thanks to a cold front. Not only will we see heavy rain, but a few storms could be strong or possibly severe. Gusty winds are the main concern, but some hail and an isolated tornado aren’t out of the question. By the middle of the afternoon, most of the rain will exit to our east. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Cooler and drier air will move in just in time for the weekend! Highs on Friday will only be in the upper 60s, and we’ll see sunshine on Saturday with highs near 70.
