Moss Point police asking for help finding missing man

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Moss Point police officers are asking for help finding an 80-year-old man last seen Monday.
Richard Lee Campbell Sr. was last seen by family sitting on the front porch of a home on Grierson Street around 6 p.m. Oct. 29.
Family members said Campbell suffers from Dementia and may be confused.
He was last seen wearing a beige and gray sweater and khaki pants.
Anyone with information about Campbell or his whereabouts should call Moss Point Police at 228-475-1723.
