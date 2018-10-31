Moss Point High preps students for higher education with college fair

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Students filled the halls of Moss Point High to talk to recruiters at the school’s 3rd annual college fair.
As upperclassmen weighed their options after graduation, they got a peek at life outside the River City.
While applying to college can be intimidating for most students, some find that carving the path to a brighter future can be exciting.
“It’s just something new. You’re not used to it, and once you start, it just introduces you to a whole other level," said Peyton Turner, a senior at Moss Point High School.
More than 60 percent of Mississippi high school graduates go to college, according to Rise Up, the State of Mississippi’s Higher Education portal.
To boost that number, Governor Phil Bryant declared October as Mississippi’s College Application Month.
Applications are far from a one-step-plan. It can take anything from writing long admissions essays to securing financial aid.
Moss Point High’s staff aims to make sure students don’t get discouraged by the process.
Principal Joe Griffin noted, “We try to put them in situations where they can have opportunities to do their FAFSA forms, to do the applications for colleges and things of that nature. Just have to be persistent and make sure that it’s getting done.”
Burt Jackson, the Lead Counselor of the Moss Point School District, believes the one-on-one outreach from recruiters also gives students the clarity they need to focus on their next steps.
“These schools being here and telling them exactly what they need, showing exactly what the requirements are totally changes their approach because they see that it’s something attainable that they can reach," Jackson said.
With graduation coming up in the spring, the countdown to college is only just getting started.
