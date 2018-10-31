‘Mailbox mauler’ menaces Biloxi neighborhood

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -Before a felony DUI suspect was nabbed by Biloxi Police late Wednesday morning, the suspect went on a mailbox mauling drive through the Bent Oaks neighborhood.
Security camera video WLOX News Now received from a Bent Oaks resident showed a white truck methodically trashing mailboxes, cable boxes and then slamming into a car parked in the cul-de-sac.
At least seven brick mailboxes were taken out, along with other small trees and building materials. BenT Oaks resident Gail Moon’s mailbox survived, but a nearby small tree bore the brunt of the mailbox mauler’s ire. His front bumper ended up in a pile of debris outside her yard.
“The policeman rings our doorbell, and she asks for my ID then tells me we just had a hit and run,” Moon said. “I feel so safe here. It’s unbelievable. I think it’s just a freak thing.”
Freak thing or not, this incident, which turned out to be a felony DUI, caused lots of damage, which appears to be mostly confined to mailboxes and bushes.
“It didn’t get the house or our mailbox. It didn’t touch our mailbox,” Moon added. “I’m not worried about anything. Like I said, we’ve got security camera in the front, and I think we’ll be very well protected.”
