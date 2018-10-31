Harrison County School District trains future educators in teacher academy program

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Not every high school student knows what career to choose right away.
However, as Jaylyn Teague would say it, she has always wanted to be a teacher. A new program in Harrison County called the teacher academy is making that more possible than ever.
“My math teacher actually nominated me to be in the teacher academy. So when I got that, I was super excited and was like, I can be a teacher,” Teague said.
The teacher academy’s inaugural class has 28 students from West Harrison, D’Iberville and Harrison Central high schools. The goal is to train the next generation of leaders in education who will, hopefully, return to teach in Harrison County in the future.
Harrison County School District started the teacher academy to address the lack of teachers in its schools, the trickle down effect of a longstanding problem nationwide.
“There’s a lot of negativity when it comes to the world of education, and I want them to see that being in the classroom, you can get past that and that working with these students is amazing," said Heather Cates, the program’s instructor.
Students who finish the program may be eligible for a $10,000 four-year education scholarship at William Carey University. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is also offering a two-year scholarship.
Over the next two years, students of the teacher academy will take classes to learn about essential skills like lesson planning, human growth and development, and what it takes to be an effective teacher.
“Sometimes you’ve got to be patient with the students because they don’t always understand the first time," said Jeremy Bosarge, a teacher academy student.
Later, they can get hands on experience in classrooms by working with teachers from other schools.
“Through the experience, I learned that you have to have a bond with the students because a child’s not going to learn from someone that they don’t like,” Teague said.
The school district hopes that one day the students will be inspired to come back to Harrison County and return the favor.
