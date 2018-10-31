Hancock County circuit clerk not running for fourth term

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - WLOX News Now confirmed Karen Ruhr will not run for a fourth term as Hancock County circuit clerk. Ruhr said she is ready to retire.
When her current term concludes at the end of 2019, Ruhr will step away from public service. But before she leaves, she has a few goals to complete.
One goal is to switch to an electronic poll book system.
Voters elected Ruhr as circuit clerk in 2007. But, she started as a deputy clerk in 1984.
Announcing her retirement now gives potential circuit clerk candidates plenty of time to qualify for next year’s election.
