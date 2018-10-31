Gulfport quarterback scores high on the field and on exams

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Gulfprot High School senior and football team quarterback TQ Newsome is practically unstoppable on the field. On any given Friday night, Newsome dominates on the gridiron.
“We don’t except average around here in this field house,” said head coach John Archie.
Newsome credits his coaches and teachers with pushing him to reach new goals, but said it was his parents who taught him early on to prioritize what’s important and to never stop reaching for the top.
“They have a strong work ethic. Never seen them complain about anything, never seen them take a day off,” Newsome said.
That attitude earned him a 4.0 GPA and a 28 on the ACT. Among the number of AP courses he is enrolled in, he will tell you science is what he likes most.
“It’s just what I’m interested in, even now . That’s my favorite subject right now; I’m taking a few classes on that," he said.
Newsome believes his future lies in orthopedic surgery, and he’s crafted an understanding from the AP Anatomy and Physiology classes he is taking.
“That’s kind of my calling, just helping people. Also, that gives me a way to stay around the game even when it’s time for me to be away from the game,” he said.
His hard work in the classroom has paid off so greatly that he’s graduating in December. He has committed to playing football at the University of Southern Mississippi and starts classes in January.
“I just want to go ahead and get up there and start competing for a job early. Get a jump on all of the incoming freshman," Newsome said.
His advice to other student athletes is simple.
“Football is nice and all, but at the end of the day, you’re a student. Go to school and everything else will come later.”
In just one word, Newsome describes himself as resilient. He said he will fight through any obstacle and hopes to be seen a leader.
Newsome re-took the ACT in October and said that he knows he will beat his last score of 28.
