Gulfport eatery to open Monday amid downtown growth

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Things are falling into place as time ticks down to Patio 44′s opening day planned for Monday.
“Extremely excited and ready to rock and roll. Bring a great concept to the city of downtown Gulfport," said General Manager Joshua Lord.
Lord said that excitement is continuing to build as downtown Gulfport continues to grow.
“Right now, downtown Gulfport is growing and expanding so rapidly. This is the time to get in. We expect this to, of course, open with great business, but the future is so bright in this area," Lord said.
Right down the road from downtown’s newest eatery, walls are beginning to go up for the Mississippi Aquarium. Not far from that, renovations are underway at the historic Markham building to transform it into a hotel.
“Our owner Ron Savell, he purchased this piece of property a while back actually with the anticipation of that growth and building a concept here," Lord said.
Economic developer David Parker said Gulfport’s current growth is key to lure in more potential developers.
“We’ve been talking about projects for a long time, but when they actually see them coming out of the ground and under construction, it gives the confidence for other developers to follow suit and want to come to Gulfport and want to take advantage of it as well," Parker said.
As for what those future projects could be, Parker refused to spill the beans.
“I’m Clark Kent today, but you’re not going to trick me into giving you the scoop. But there are other projects that are in the planning stages right now that are very exciting and are going to continue to build on the success that we’re seeing right now," Parker said.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.