Certain roads to close for Peter Anderson Festival

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - The City of Ocean Springs announced road closures ahead of the 40th Annual Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival this weekend.
Roads will be closed to traffic from 3 a.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. Sunday. Only official City of Ocean Springs golf carts will be allowed within the festival.
The following streets will close for the Peter Anderson Festival:
- Washington Avenue from Calhoun Street to Bienville Boulevard
- Government street from Washington Avenue to Magnolia Street
- Porter Avenue from Bellande Avenue to Jackson Avenue
- Cash alley from Government Street to Robinson Street
- DeSoto Street from Cash Alley to Church Street
- Bellande Avenue from Bowen Avenue to Government Street (intersections only)
- Kotzum Avenue from Bowen Avenue to Government Street (intersections only)
As always, it is at police discretion whether to add, remove, or relocate barricades. Vehicles parked on these streets will be towed starting at 3 a.m. Saturday.
Presented by Blue Moon, this year’s festival will include more than 400 artisans, crafters and food vendors with live entertainment both Saturday and Sunday.
“This festival is for residents and visitors to come and enjoy some of what makes Ocean Springs both beautiful and unique. We look forward to it every year,” said Chic Cody, who serves as the city’s liaison to the festival. “A lot of planning went into making this the biggest and best Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival yet. The Chamber staff and board are to be commended for their efforts.”
