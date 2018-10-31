Candidate sound-off: Tobey Bartee

A: The skill set that I’ve developed over the past 20 years working intelligence, national security, looking at education policy, and then learning from the things they’ve done in Tennessee by way of education policy. I think all of those things have created an individual that looks at two ways to address our long term challenges. One, you have to have command of policy and command of process. Anything I look at, any policy I pursue, or any vote that I cast, only two things will factor into my decision making process. 1. Does it affect the needs and concerns of my fellow Mississippians? And 2. Is it in the best interest of this country? If it fails on either of those two accounts, it will not get my support.