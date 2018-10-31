Biloxi working to finalize projects included in $14 million bond

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -The city of Biloxi is ready to issue a $14 million bond to cover drainage, paving and other infrastructure projects all around the city.
Tuesday afternoon the city council held a workshop with the mayor and other administrators to discuss which projects need top priority. Each ward has drainage projects, street repairs and other infrastructure needs they say need to be addressed.
“We’re looking at our debt, our total bond capacity, and we have the ability to borrow some money,” said Kenny Glavan, Biloxi City Council President. “We look at the long-term payoff, and we do have the means to pay that. So the question is, what capital projects around each ward need to be addressed?”
Mayor FoFo Gilich and his staff will compile the total cost of those projects and see if that proposed $14 million bond will cover the tab.
Many of those infrastructure projects will be put in a subcategory for the bond totaling $3 or $4 million. The rest of the bond would pay for those so-called big-ticketed items.
The council plans to hold another workshop and finalize all this before their next meeting on Nov. 6.
