Barbra Streisand to release anti-Trump album and star in ‘Carpool Karaoke’

(RNN) – Given her long history of supporting progressive causes, it’s probably no surprise that Barbra Streisand doesn’t care much for Pres. Donald Trump.
But the 76-year-old singer’s passions about the president run so deep that she’s dedicated a whole new album to them.
"Walls" comes out Friday.
“I just can’t stand what’s going on,” the Oscar, Grammy and Emmy winner said in an interview with The Associated Press. “His assault on our democracy, our institutions, our founders - I think we’re in a fight. ...We’re in a war for the soul of America.”
The first single from the album is called "Don't Lie to Me.”
Streisand said she knows not everyone will be happy about her anti-Trump album, but she stands by it.
This is a big week for the eight-time Grammy winner.
In addition to the album release, Streisand is also scheduled to appear Thursday in "Carpool Karaoke" on "The Late Late show with James Corden."
