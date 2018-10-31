Airbnb helps put the fairness back into the fight

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Tourism industry officials are applauding the short-term rental platform Airbnb for its tax collection service that is yielding $1 million in revenues to the state.
While it’s a good first step, it may take time to find long-term solutions to short-term rentals.
“Yeah, they’re staying over.”
Those are always sweet words for hotel operators like Dianne Commander, but short-term rentals have been creating an issue.
“During Cruisin’, we had some guests that have been staying with us for the past seven years and they decided, well, there’s a big group of us, we’ve got a great deal on an Airbnb,” Commander said.
Competition on a level playing field is one thing, but against unregulated short-term rentals is another.
“They really aren’t living up to the standards that all of us have to do to be able to have a business,” she said. “They just need to step up to the plate and do. You know, That’s the solution. What’s fair is fair.”
And the new process used by Airbnb may help put the fairness back in the fight.
Sales taxes as well as local tourism taxes are being collected upfront from online sales.
“We for the past year have been collecting all the taxes, sending it through to the Mississippi Department of Revenue just like the local hotels do,” said Ben Breit with Airbnb. “And the state then kicks back whatever the local taxes are to the municipalities such as Gulfport and Biloxi.”
Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast CEO Milton Segerra is going to make sure that the money gets where it's supposed to go.
“We have to make sure once the money goes to the Department of Revenue, that money will end up here in our Coast, because I can tell you at least one third of that $ 1 million should come this way,” he said.
Biloxi is considering a change in ordinances to help locate a growing number of legitimate short-term businesses, but unlicensed short-term rental businesses are also growing.
“It’s worldwide. It’s very popular,” said Jerry Creel, Biloxi community development director. “And it’s a very difficult thing to police because unless we get a complaint call from a neighbor, then we don’t know that the short-term rental’s going on. We want to make sure that everybody that’s doing short-term rentals are properly licensed and are paying the taxes that they’re supposed to be paying.”
Biloxi will be having a Planning Commission meeting to reconsider its moratorium against allowing short-term rental in single-family zoned properties that do not have an expectation of privacy.
The date of that hearing has not yet been set.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.