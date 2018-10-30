Vehicle jumps railroad tracks, crashes into tree

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - A woman escaped unharmed after jumping over the railroad tracks in Long Beach and crashing into a tree.
The wreck happened Tuesday around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Markham Drive and First Street. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on West Railroad Street when the woman lost control. Her SUV went over the railroad tracks, landing on the south side of the tracks and hitting a tree. There is no rail crossing at that location.
Authorities say she did not have any serious injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.