Pharrell issues cease and desist to Trump over use of ‘Happy’

(CNN) - Grammy award winning singer Pharrell Williams is not happy with President Donald Trump.
The artist’s lawyer sent the President a cease and desist letter after his song “Happy” was played at one of Trump’s rallies.
That rally took place hours after the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh where 11 people were killed.
The letter blasts the president for using the song after such a tragic event and goes on to say he had no permission to do so.
Pharrell's attorney says using the song constitutes copyright and trademark infringement.
This isn't the first time trump has angered artists for using songs without permission.
The Rolling Stones, Adele, Queen and the O’ Jays are among the performers who have asked the Trump campaign to stop playing their music.
