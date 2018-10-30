3 people transported to hospital after accident in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - Chief Wayne Payne with the D’Iberville Police Department confirmed units are on the scene of a 2-vehicle accident at the corner of Lickskillet and Lamey Bridge Road in D’Iberville.
One person was transported to the hospital by a helicopter. One person was taken by an ambulance, and one person was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.
Chief Payne said the driver of one of the vehicles initially fled the scene, but then returned. He said they are still investigating the accident when asked if any charges would be filed.
The accident happened around 5:33 p.m.
Police are rerouting the scene. The area should be avoided, if possible.
