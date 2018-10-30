Pass Christian’s Casey Wittman resigns

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - Casey Wittman loves grooming and teaching young men about life through the game of football, but on Monday afternoon he announced to his team that he would be stepping down as head coach.
After leading the program to its first home playoff game since 2002 in 2017, the Pirates started 2018 off with a bang, beating Long Beach 34-31 to win the Oyster Bowl. Pass Christian, however, fell in their remaining nine games as the Pirates ended their 2018 season with a 1-9 record, 0-5 in district play.
When asked why this was the right time to step away, Wittman told WLOX that he felt it was time for the kids to get a new message and to get a fresh start.
“It’s been a blessing to work in the town where I was raised and to work at the school that I went to (St. Stanislaus),” Wittman said. “Not a lot of people can say that, so I was blessed and have some great memories, some great kids and I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”
In his 10 years leading the Pirates, Wittman boasted a 25-76 record, but has seen improvement with the program in recent years. The last three seasons, the Pirates have tallied at least five wins from 2015-17, while securing a playoff berth the last two.
"I told the kids today, don’t let this one year define who you are, " Wittman said. “We played a lot of freshman this year. On Friday night, we started a ninth grade quarterback in a high school football game. They’re resilient kids and it was a tough season for them, so I know they’ll move on and I challenged them to be better than ever and to keep working hard.”
As for what’s next for Wittman, he says he is unsure of what the future holds, but resigning was definitely a tough decision. He says he still has an interest to coach in the near future, but it would have to be the right situation.
The search for a new head coach has yet to begin, according to Pass Christian Athletic Director Tim Ladner, but says they wish Wittman nothing but the best in his future endeavors.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.