Nice and warm through Wednesday, then thunderstorms on Thursday

Another beautiful mostly sunny day is expected for South Mississippi on Tuesday. High temperatures will remain warmer than normal in the low to mid 80s. Halloween Wednesday looks partly cloudy and warm with only a chance for rain showers. Thursday thunderstorms will be likely as a cold front moves in from the west. And some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Everyone in South Mississippi will likely see rain, some will see lightning, and only a few may see severe damaging weather.