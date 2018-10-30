Mississippi State unveils ‘Statesman’ uniform

The light onyx base of the Adidas Primeknit A1 uniform ties to the outer metal shell of the C17, while the letters and numbers on the front and back of the jersey resemble the writing used on the plane. The right hip of the pants shares the same “Spirit of Sonny Montgomery” text which adorns the side of the plane, and the hand-painted helmet is inspired by the tail. The back of the helmet contains images of the various medals earned throughout Montgomery’s military career.