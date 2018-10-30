Hancock County CASA launches faith-based outreach program

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Hancock County pastors and clergy members were eager to learn more about supporting the county’s foster children Tuesday.
It was a heartwarming sight to Brandy Lafontaine to see them fill the room of Diamondhead Community Church for CASA’s launch of its faith-based outreach program.
“This is a blessing, especially for Hancock County to have so many people becoming more involved in this," said Lafontaine.
She’s been a foster parent for five years and knows well of the importance of CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocate. CASA was critical when she gained custody of her grandchildren after her daughter, Branissa Stroud, became a victim of domestic violence.
“I couldn’t give you a number of times the devil told me, ‘your kids are better off with your mother," Stroud said as she shared her story during Tuesday’s event.
“CASA is such an important organization," she continued.
CASA leaders hope Stroud’s story will encourage members of the faith-based community to become CASA volunteers or foster parents to have a similar positive impact.
“The faith-based community across the country is incredibly invested in service. And I think there’s not a more noble and a more needed service than advocating for our most vulnerable citizens," said Cynthia Chauvin, executive director for Hancock County CASA.
Judge Trent Favre says since the county court was established on Jan. 1, the number of children in foster care has significantly decreased from more than 380 to 174. He credits that success to the youth court’s partnership with CASA, calling the volunteers his eyes and ears.
He said he is happy to see what CASA is doing with this outreach program.
“It’s really an answer to a prayer that she began this process for me, and it’s really going to help the court engage the faith-based community in helping families reunify in Hancock County," said Favre.
