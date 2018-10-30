Gulf Coast Clergy concerned about security and safety of their flocks

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -Safety and security are on the minds of many Coast religious leaders. This in the wake of the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh left 11 people dead and several more injured.
About 25 members of the organization Gulf Coast Clergy met today. Every pastor and minister in the room was shocked by what they saw this past weekend in Pittsburgh. Innocence gunned down in what is thought to be the worst anti-semitic attack in U.S. history. They all know now that times have changed.
John Whitfield is pastor.
"Churches need to understand that they are a target today. And that you have to be aware of your surroundings and those that come in. We must remain inviting because we’re here to share the gospel of Christ. But we also have to be realistic,” Whitfield explained.
Something else has changed as well. The way we talk to each other that fuels the violent fire. That’s the opinion of pastor Allen Jenkins.
“There’s a lot of divisive rhetoric on both sides, liberal and conservative camps. And of course, I think it’s sort of inciting for those on the fringe to come out of course and do these horrible acts.”
Mostly everyone at today’s meeting are ordained ministers or pastors, but there were some lay people in attendance as well. And there was one thing on their minds, the political climate in our country.
That’s the opinion of state representative Sonya Williams Barnes.
“I’m very concerned about the political climate in America. The hate that’s being festered within people is very alarming.”
That word hate came up a lot at today’s gathering. Still the shock is still fresh in the minds of these men and women of the cloth. That includes pastor Leanne Burris.
“I think that we’re astounded because we thought that things would be better. But the fact is that hate still exists, and we have to combat hate with love. And we’re going to have to keep working at loving our neighbors.”
Many of the pastors say they are now taking a closer look at increased security measures that can be put in place at their various places of worship.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.