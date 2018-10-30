Families focus on Halloween safety

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - For kids, Halloween is for two things: dressing up and getting candy. But when parents think of Halloween, the number one issue is safety.
“We keep them close, keep our eyes on them, and we have a group of people,” said Jim Storie. “We identify the neighborhoods that we’re going to go to.”
Major Chris DeBack with the Biloxi Police department says there are several ways to make sure your kids have a safe and fun Halloween.
"Certainly make sure your kids go up to a house that has a light on," said DeBack. "Don't go up to the dark houses or the houses that don't look like somebody's out to give candy."
He says it’s important for people to remember that most neighborhoods begin trick or treating around five o’clock and to be safe while driving in those areas.
“If you do have to drive through a neighborhood, if you could take your time. Drive slow,” DeBack said. “Make sure to watch for those kids that might dart out in front of you.”
Many families have opted to do their trick or treating at events like Biloxi Bay Chamber's Boo on the Rue.
“This is a wonderful thing,” said Dusty Simnicht. “We came last year, and she was asking about when it was going to be again.”
Simnicht and her daughter Eva Marie have been to the event both years it’s been held on Rue Magnolia. But even in family friendly events like this, they have a safety plan.
“Stay with the crowd,” she said. “Make sure I can see her when she runs off, but we always wear like glow things around our neck just so we can see each other, light up shoes.”
Deback adds staying in the group is one of the biggest things kids can do to stay safe.
“Stay in a group. Don’t go alone,” he said. “Don’t go to the rear of houses. Stay in the street, of course in front of the house.”
According to DeBack, officers will be patrolling and stationed in neighborhoods throughout Biloxi on Halloween night.
