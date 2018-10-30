Business condos for sale pop up in Gautier

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - Gautier is making history for the state as the first condos for business-use popped up in the city.
A ribbon cutting was held at the Gautier Commerce Center Monday afternoon.
The center is a 26,000 square foot building with 12 units inside. The units are for sale and available to business owners. It’s almost an unheard of concept on the Coast, but one the rest of the country is used to.
“It’s an older facility that we’ve completely redone, and now it’s a condominium office complex here in the heart of Gautier," said Gautier Commerce Center owner and developer Jack Pilger. “I bought this building back in January. Took down stairs and put in elevators. High teched the deal, put in fiber optics.”
The units range from 600 square feet to 4,000 square feet each. Prices begin at $115 per square foot.
“It’ll be run just like a residential condominium association, however it’s a business condominium association with office spaces. It’s a new concept that I don’t think has been applied in Mississippi yet," said Gautier Mayor Phil Torjusen.
It’s a huge boost for Gautier’s business economy, and Mayor Torjusen said it could brings more jobs into his city.
“It’s going to be real good for the city. When this place gets at full capacity, we’ll probably have another 50 jobs working right downtown in the middle of the city," the mayor said.
Gautier Commerce Center has 12 units inside. Three of the units have already been sold. Pilger Title Company has been inside its 2,100 square foot space for about 30 days. It has a lobby, several offices, a conference room and more. There are even cameras monitoring inside and outside the building.
The mayor said he’s hoping more business owners will branch out and consider purchasing their office space.
