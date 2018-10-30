Biloxi, Gulfport mayors weigh in on why Harrison Co. School Board should let city students attend city schools

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich and Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes made a joint Facebook post Tuesday afternoon detailing their opinions on school district lines in the Harrison County School District.
The post doesn’t waste any time getting to the point as the first sentence states: Harrison school board could and should let Biloxi, Gulfport students attend city schools.
Gilich and Hewes said the debate started after complaints were raised by parents in Orange Grove, Eagle Point, North Gulfport, and Woolmarket about the issue.
The two mayors even pointed out Long Beach and Pass Christian as two examples of school districts that cover their entire city limits and extend into their county. Furthermore, the post says “HCSD officials followed the minimum statutory requirements to deal with this issue before voting”.
The post brings up a poll conducted in 2016 which the mayors say 89% of Gulfport residents responded ‘yes’ when asked if they thought students living within city limits should go to city schools.
The mayor say, “for reasons, which have yet to be clearly explained, Harrison County School officials do not support this notion”.
The post wraps up saying the MS Gulf Coast is raising the bar in education, and making the best choices for our children should always be the priority.
The full post can be found below:
