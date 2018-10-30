Beth Israel congregation also the victims of hate crime during civil rights movement

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Beth Israel was the site of a hate crime in September 1967. Members of the Ku Klux Klan bombed Jackson’s only Jewish house of worship.
The home of Rabbi Dr. Perry Nussbaum was bombed by the same group two months later. He and his wife were sleeping in the home and suffered minor injuries.
The Rabbi was an outspoken critic of racism and segregation. Nussbaum worked to raise money to rebuild African American churches destroyed by arson or bombs and supported the Freedom Riders.
Three days after the bombing local clergy showed their support and sorrow in the Walk of Penance.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.