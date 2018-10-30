Beth Israel congregation also the victims of hate crime during civil rights movement

Beth Israel in 1967
By Maggie Wade | October 29, 2018 at 11:23 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 8:30 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Beth Israel was the site of a hate crime in September 1967. Members of the Ku Klux Klan bombed Jackson’s only Jewish house of worship.

Beth Israel synagogue in Jackson was bombed in September, 1967. (SOURCE: MS Department of Archives and History)
The home of Rabbi Dr. Perry Nussbaum was bombed by the same group two months later. He and his wife were sleeping in the home and suffered minor injuries.

The home of Rabbi, Dr. Perry Nussbaum was bombed two months after the KKK bombing of Beth Israel. (SOURCE: MS Department of Archives and History)
The Rabbi was an outspoken critic of racism and segregation. Nussbaum worked to raise money to rebuild African American churches destroyed by arson or bombs and supported the Freedom Riders.

Walk of Penance after bombing of Beth Israel Synagogue in 1967. (SOURCE: MS Department of Archives and History)
Three days after the bombing local clergy showed their support and sorrow in the Walk of Penance.

