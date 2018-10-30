Beautiful Tuesday, but storms still likely by Thursday

It’s another gorgeous day here in South Mississippi. We’ll see more sunshine today with highs in the low to mid 80s.
We’ll remain mostly clear tonight, but it will be muggy and warm Wednesday morning with lows near 70. Patchy fog will be possible, too.
A bit more cloud cover is expected for Halloween, and a few stray showers can’t be ruled out. Highs will be back in the low to mid 80s. Trick-or-treating will be dry for the most part, but it could get breezy by the end of the evening.
As our next cold front moves closer to us on Thursday morning, widespread showers and storms will move in from the west. A few storms on Thursday could become strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and an isolated tornado are possible. In addition, 1-3″ of rain is likely for much of South Mississippi. These showers and storms will be gone by Thursday night. Drier and cooler air will be here on Friday with highs in the upper 60s.
