Beautiful Tuesday, but storms still likely by Thursday

As our next cold front moves closer to us on Thursday morning, widespread showers and storms will move in from the west. A few storms on Thursday could become strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and an isolated tornado are possible. In addition, 1-3″ of rain is likely for much of South Mississippi. These showers and storms will be gone by Thursday night. Drier and cooler air will be here on Friday with highs in the upper 60s.