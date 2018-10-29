Work on pedestrian overpass will affect traffic on Hwy 90 and Main Street

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - City officials report construction on a new pedestrian overpass will begin shortly in Biloxi. Temporary fencing was put up a block east of Main Street on Hwy 90 at the location construction is set to begin.
Work on the overpass will affect traffic on Hwy 90 and Main Street by reducing traffic to one lane going east and west, but officials say the lane closures will not be continuous nor every day. And under the MDOT-approved traffic plan, lane closures will be limited to Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. normally.
The overpass will connect two new hotels, the Watermark and Hilton Garden Inn, to places south of Hwy 90. City officials say the hotels will open soon, and the overpass will connect them to the Biloxi waterfront, Guice Park, the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor, and the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
The $2.4 million walkway is expected to be complete in the summer of 2019. It is being overseen by the city and funded with money collected through a countrywide port bond, according to city officials.
The walkway, like the Caillavet Street walkway, was designed by Leigh Jaunsen of the firm Dale Partners, and each has stairs and elevators at both ends. But the Caillavet Street walkway is part of the original MGM Park contract and is being funded by the state.
