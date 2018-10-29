Will the forecast be a trick or treat this Halloween?

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -Beautiful weather is expected to continue through Tuesday across South Mississippi with warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s each afternoon and dry conditions.
However, changes are expected to take shape on Halloween as a strong cold front approaches from the west. Ahead of that front, clouds and moisture will increase and breezy south winds will develop across South Mississippi.
Halloween looks dry, but the later we go into the day, the better chance there will be for a few showers to pop up. As far as trick-or-treating, based on data Sunday night, it appears the early evening hours could see an isolated shower or two, but the highest rain chances don’t arrive until after 10 pm into early Thursday morning.
While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, a few storms could be strong to severe Thursday morning before and around sunrise.
Cooler and drier conditions are expected to filter in behind the front.
