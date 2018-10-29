WATCH: Interviews with Mississippi’s Congressional candidates

Two candidates (Mike Espy and Rep. Steven Palazzo) have not accepted our invitations to appear on WLOX News This Week since the primary. We talked to both men before the primary and have included those interviews below in order for you to be able to hear from as many candidates as possible. If either Espy or Palazzo make an appearance on WLOX News This Week before November 6th, we will update this story with their most recent interview.