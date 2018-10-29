WATCH: Interviews with Mississippi’s Congressional candidates

By Renee Johnson | October 29, 2018 at 2:35 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 2:35 PM

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Mississippi’s general election is November 6th and both Senate seats, as well as all four of the state’s congressional seats are up for grabs. WLOX News invited all the candidates on the 4th District ballot to appear on WLOX News This Week, and you can watch their interviews below.

Sen. Roger Wicker on WLOX News This Week
Sen. Hyde-Smith on WLOX News This Week
State Sen. Chris McDaniel on WLOX News This Week
State Rep. David Baria on WLOX News This Week
State Rep. Jeramey Anderson on WLOX News This Week

Two candidates (Mike Espy and Rep. Steven Palazzo) have not accepted our invitations to appear on WLOX News This Week since the primary. We talked to both men before the primary and have included those interviews below in order for you to be able to hear from as many candidates as possible. If either Espy or Palazzo make an appearance on WLOX News This Week before November 6th, we will update this story with their most recent interview.

WLOX News This Week: Rep. Steven Palazzo
WATCH: Senatorial candidate Mike Espy visits Biloxi

For more information on which candidates are on the ballot, or where your polling place is located, click here.

