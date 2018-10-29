Staying safe and preventing fires this Halloween

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - With costume parties, trick-or-treating, and fun fall decorations, Halloween is a great time for the entire family. But fire officials are reminding people to stay safe on this spooky holiday and pay extra attention to their surroundings.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, decorations are the first thing to ignite in 900 reported home fires each year. Two of every five of these fires were started by a candle.
The NFPA says there were 840 fires between 2011 and 2015 caused just from Halloween decorations alone. Nearly half of decoration fires in homes occurred because the decorations were too close to a heat source. These fires caused an average of one death, 41 injuries and $13 million in direct property damage per year. Forty-one percent of these incidents were started by candles; one-fifth began in the living room, family room, or den.
Harrison County Fire Service and Chief Pat Sullivan wants everyone to have a “spooky-safe Halloween, not a spooky-tragic night.” Here are some tips from Chief Sullivan to help keep your home, your family, and trick-or-treaters safe.
- Candles are the number one cause of Halloween decoration fires. Use battery-operated candles or glowsticks instead of open flame candles.
- Dried flowers, cornstalks, and crepe paper catch fire easily. Keep decorations away from open flame and heat sources like light bulbs and heaters.
- Remember to keep exits clear of decorations and not block escape routes.
- Make sure all smoke alarms in the home are working.
- When choosing costumes, stay away from long trailing fabric that can catch fire if it comes into contact with an open flame or heat source.
- Make sure costumes with masks or face pieces have eyeholes large enough to see out of. Watch out for danger from cars or from hazards that could cause you to fall, like holes or ditches.
- Provide all children with reflective clothing and flashlights or glow sticks so they are visible at night while going from house to house.
- When driving on Halloween, use extra caution. Slow down and watch for children running into the road without warning.
- If your children are going to Halloween parties at others' homes, have them look for ways out of the home and plan how they would get out in an emergency.
