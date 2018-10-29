Staying safe and preventing fires this Halloween

The NFPA says there were 840 fires between 2011 and 2015 caused just from Halloween decorations alone. Nearly half of decoration fires in homes occurred because the decorations were too close to a heat source. These fires caused an average of one death, 41 injuries and $13 million in direct property damage per year. Forty-one percent of these incidents were started by candles; one-fifth began in the living room, family room, or den.