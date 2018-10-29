Showers and storms will be back by November

It’s another gorgeous day here in South Mississippi! We’ll stay sunny today with highs in the low 80s.
Lows on Tuesday morning will be in the low 60s, and we’ll be back in the low 80s in the afternoon with more sunshine.
Some cloud cover will return for Halloween, but we’ll warm up low 80s. It will be breezy ahead of our next cold front moving in that night. A few showers will be possible in the evening, but numerous showers and storms are expected overnight into Thursday morning. We may see heavy rain with these storms.
After the cold front passes through by Friday, we’ll be drier and cooler. Highs will drop into the upper 60s.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.