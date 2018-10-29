People make last-minute rush to get ready for Halloween

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - With just days left until Halloween, Spirit Halloween in Biloxi was bustling with shoppers all weekend. People from all over the Coast rushed to snag costumes and all of the last-minute items needed to finish off their haunted looks.
For the year 2018, the National Retail Federation estimates the holiday is a $9 billion industry. If you break that down, the average person will dish out about $86 on items for Halloween.
Among the most popular costumes for this year are Fortnite and superhero characters. However, if you’re still looking for those costumes, you may walk away disappointed and dressed up as something else.
“It has been insane the last few days,” said Spirit Halloween employee Rachel Curtis. “We have had more customers than we’ve had all season coming in and trying to get their last minute costumes together. We had to disappoint a few people because they are running out of things.”
Spirit Halloween also supports “Spirit of Children." So when you make a purchase you can choose to donate to the foundation, which works with partner hospitals to make the facilities less scary for children and their families.
Spirit Halloween will stay be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday. To get a coupon for 20% off your purchase, visit Spirit Halloween’s website HERE.
