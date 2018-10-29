Pascagoula apartment owners file for bankruptcy after not paying water bill

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - When it comes down to it, cities are like businesses. And when the numbers don’t add up, something has to be done.
“You have to pay your bills. I have to pay my bills, and there are repercussions when you don’t pay those bills,” said Pascagoula spokesperson Lauri-Ellen Smith.
Pascagoula city officials took action to cut off water and sewer service to four apartment complexes in town due to $81,000 in unpaid utilities.
“Sometimes, sadly, that requires that we notify them of a cut off,” said Smith.
Willie Payno was a 16-year resident at Bonaparte Square apartments and came home to find a red slip on his door knob that said the water would be cut off to the property on October 31st, which would force the units to be condemned.
Payno said he's lucky he had just found another place to live.
“I just count the grace of God because I was fed up with the conditions there, and that inner-sense said go find somewhere to live before you’re homeless, and I did,” said Payno.
Meadow Wood Properties, LLC has now filed for the chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, which means the city’s plan to shut off service is on hold. According to official documents, the property owner owes nearly $200 thousand to different creditors at this point.
