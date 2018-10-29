Mexico referendum nixes partly built $13 billion airport

People vote on whether to continue with the $13 billion airport to replace the current Benito Juarez International Airport, in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. The future of Mexico City's new airport, already about a third completed, comes down to a public vote this week in a political high-wire act by the country's president-elect that could shut down Mexico's largest infrastructure project in recent memory. Lopez Obrador promised to let the people decide the fate of the airport. (AP Photo/Christian Palma) (Christian Palma)