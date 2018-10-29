Kids digging for artifacts found right here on the Mississippi coast

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - People across the coast were invited Sunday to dig for artifacts to help promote Water/Ways, a Smithsonian exhibit now at the Ocean Springs Library. The library partnered with the Land Trust for the Mississippi Coastal Plain to host the dig at the Twelve Oaks property.
Kids dove hands first into the sand and dug up a piece of history every time.
“Look what I found!” said little Jack Caloender. Jack, Kayleigh and Emilia excavated artifacts while mom and dad watched over.
“They love digging in the sand, so actually learning what is in sand, finding artifacts. It boosts their intelligence and very educational and fun for them to be out outdoors, especially with this beautiful weather," said Heather Caloender.
The artifacts were excavated six or seven years ago by Cindy Carter-Davis and handed over to the state. They were pulled out and used for Sunday’s event.
“Our state is shaped by water. We’ve had so many inhabitants all the way back to the Native Americans who would have been depositing life materials and things," said Yvonne Parton, librarian at the Ocean Springs Library.
Uncovering the artifacts is only half the fun. Learning where they came from is an unforgettable experience. It’s a firsthand glimpse at coast history.
