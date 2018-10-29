Gulf Coast pastors invite U.S. Senate candidates to lunch

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast Clergy invited incumbent senatorial candidate Senator Roger Wicker (R) and his challenger, Representative David Baria (D) to join them for lunch on Tuesday, October 30 at the Great Southern Club in Gulfport at 11 a.m.
The Gulf Coast Clergy is a group of more than 25 local pastors and faith leaders on the Gulf Coast.
The lunch is just one week away from the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th.
According to reports, Pastor Allen Jenkins, Moderator of the Gulf Coast Missionary Baptist District Association, received a call from the Wicker Campaign Friday afternoon requesting a meeting with local clergy somewhere along the Gulf Coast. Jenkins began setting up the details of the luncheon including sending an invitation to the Baria Campaign.
The press release confirmed the Baria Campaign accepted the invitation, but the Wicker Campaign is still considering the invitation they initially sought.
“The response from clergy has been great thus far, so regardless of who shows or doesn’t show, the luncheon will take place as now planned.” according to Jenkins.
All local clergy are welcome to attend the luncheon but should RSVP to Jenkins via text at 228-323-1100. Those who do not RSVP may be responsible for their own lunch at a cost of $20.
