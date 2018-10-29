Get your Halloween jams here: Spooky hits for the holiday

(RNN) – Americans love their holiday music. Christmas is the biggie, but Halloween’s got its share of spooky tunes.
The folks at Spotify have been tracking tracking our listening habits the last few years and have some observations.
“While the U.S. is perhaps considered the country where Halloween festivities reach the most feverish pitch, you might be surprised to learn the nation comes in third for the amount of Halloween music streamed. Canada takes the top spot, followed by Ireland, long considered the birthplace of the Halloween tradition," Spotify says.
“Additionally, we’ve found that Halloween appears to be growing in popularity around the world; in 2016 and 2017 the share of Halloween listening outside the U.S. roughly doubled.”
To set the mood for Wednesday night, Spotify’s out with its list of most-streamed Halloween-themed songs. The Top 10 is sure to make any ghoul giggle with delight.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.