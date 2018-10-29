East Biloxi residents rejoice as crews finish paving Division Street

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - It’s a sign of progress for a major infrastructure project in east Biloxi.
“I’m just happy that they have came this far, very happy," said Vanessa Posey, a Biloxi resident.
Her home on Division Street has given her a front row seat to years of road work in east Biloxi.
After months and months of dusty and muddy dirt roads, she’s now breathing a sigh of relief. Oscar Renda Contracting paved the final stretch of Division between Main and Lameuse earlier this month.
“It’s one big mess, but the mess is coming together," said Posey.
She’s not the only one rejoicing.
“It has been really, really hard with the dust, dirt," said Larry Fairley.
It’s not unusual to catch Fairley on two wheels - often pulling his lawn mowing equipment with his bike, a difficult task on a dirt road.
“It’s been real hard. But now that they start paving, I’m loving the streets, sidewalk. It’s really, really going to be really beautiful," he said.
But there’s still work to be done. The city just ok’d a change order that stretches this job into January of next year, extending what’s already been a lengthy project. City leaders said they’re glad to see progress.
“We believe in the end result, that it will be worth it. To have new infrastructure, new pipes, new water lines, new gas lines, new drainage," said Biloxi councilman Felix Gines.
"We’re just thankful. We’re just prayerful that things are moving forward and just glad that it’s getting ready to start wrapping up pretty soon,” he said.
As Hemphill Construction continues Biloxi’s infrastructure rebuild south of the tracks, Gines says the city is making sure Hemphill finishes a section before moving on to the next, so no one endures years of construction.
“It was a big learning experience. Unfortunately, it was on the north side of the tracks. But we’re sure things like that will never happen again," he said.
That’s something these residents are glad to hear.
“Hurry up and get through with this road, please," begged Posey.
