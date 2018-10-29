Don’t panic over recent stock market woes

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -Whether you're a venture capitalist or just concerned about your IRA, the recent stock market volatility can make anyone a little nervous.
Monday’s market started off great, but then took a major tumble. This type of recent volatility along with other financial news can make people jittery when it comes to long-term finances.
“The fed may be rising interest rates which is something we've had on our radar for a long time, and we've got midterm elections coming up, which can lead to some volatility. This can lead to volatility, some good, some bad,” said William Van Kirk III with Van Kirk Wealth Advisors.
However, Van Kirk III says there’s no need to panic because for most of us sticking with your economic game plan is the way to go.
"Talk to your financial planner or advisor, and if you're in a risk-reward scenario, a growth model or a conservative model, that's what your current allocation is, then stay the course,” Van Kirk III added. “If you can't stomach some of the volatility, talk to your advisor and tell them you take these upswings and downswings.”
He also said one good piece of advice with whatever account you have is to diversify your portfolio.
"When you’re looking at individual holdings or mutual funds you hold in your account, make sure your diversified among the different sectors of the market,” Van Kirk III said.
