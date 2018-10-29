Convicted Mississippi doctor ordered to forfeit assets for bribery of former corrections commissioner

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -Chief United States District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III on Monday ordered convicted felon, Dr. Carl Reddix, 60, of Jackson, to forfeit bank accounts, brokerage accounts, and land to satisfy a judgment of $1,266,438.00 in illegal proceeds he derived from paying bribes and kickbacks to former Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner (MDOC) Christopher B. Epps, announced United States Attorney Mike Hurst and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Freeze.
Reddix was sentenced on December 15, 2017, to serve 72 months in federal prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. He was also fined $15,000 and ordered to forfeit $1,266,438.00. Efforts of the Department of Justice to seek assets to satisfy this Judgment led to Judge Jordan’s order.
Reddix was a part owner of an inmate health care services provider known as Health Assurance, LLC. Reddix began paying bribes and kickbacks to Epps in 2012 to obtain contracts for Health Assurance to provide inmate health care services at East Mississippi Correctional Facility and Marshall County Correctional Facility. In 2013, Health Assurance obtained an additional contract to provide inmate health care services at Wilkinson County Correctional Facility. Reddix paid monthly bribes and kickbacks to Epps for these contracts and other potential contracts. When the scheme was discovered, Reddix had paid Epps a total of $187,500.00 in kickbacks. In return, Reddix and his company, Health Assurance, had obtained over 22 million dollars in contracts with the MDOC resulting in a $1,266,438.00 benefit to Reddix.
Reddix is currently serving his sentence in Butner, North Carolina.
