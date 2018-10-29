Coast Jewish community holds prayer vigil for victims of synagogue shooting

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - In the wake of a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue over the weekend, people across the country are coming together to pray for unity.
South Mississippi’s Jewish community is one of many holding a service to honor the eleven victims killed Saturday. Congregation Beth Israel and Chabad Lubavitch, two Jewish organizations on the Coast, will hold “a night of strength and unity in memory of the Pittsburgh shooting victims.” The service is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Jones Park.
Officials released the names of the victims Sunday. The oldest of them was 97. The youngest was 54. They included a pair of brothers and a husband and wife.
Robert Gregory Bowers killed eight men and three women inside the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday during worship services before a tactical police team tracked him down and shot him, police said in an affidavit, which contained some unreported details on the shooting and the police response.
