Coast Jewish community holds prayer vigil for victims of synagogue shooting

South Mississippi's Jewish community will hold a prayer service Tuesday in memory of the 11 people killed at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday. (Rae, Jenna)
By Lindsay Knowles | October 29, 2018 at 11:18 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 11:18 AM

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - In the wake of a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue over the weekend, people across the country are coming together to pray for unity.

South Mississippi’s Jewish community is one of many holding a service to honor the eleven victims killed Saturday. Congregation Beth Israel and Chabad Lubavitch, two Jewish organizations on the Coast, will hold “a night of strength and unity in memory of the Pittsburgh shooting victims.” The service is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Jones Park.

Rabbi Hillel Norry was at Congregation Beth Israel this past weekend. In response to the tragedy in Pittsburgh, Rabbi Norry said: “Our best response, I believe, is to live a strong Jewish life, build bridges with our neighbors, love our families more deeply, and remain vigilant. If you want to be in touch, or if I can help you process the terrible news, please know that I am available to you.” Oseh shalom bimromav. Hu ya’aseh shalom aleinu. Ya’aseh shalom, ya’aseh shalom. Shalom aleinu v’al kol Yisrael. May the one who makes peace in the heavens, make peace for us and all the people Israel.

Officials released the names of the victims Sunday. The oldest of them was 97. The youngest was 54. They included a pair of brothers and a husband and wife.

Robert Gregory Bowers killed eight men and three women inside the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday during worship services before a tactical police team tracked him down and shot him, police said in an affidavit, which contained some unreported details on the shooting and the police response.

