Coast Jewish community holds prayer vigil for victims of synagogue shooting

Rabbi Hillel Norry was at Congregation Beth Israel this past weekend. In response to the tragedy in Pittsburgh, Rabbi Norry said: “Our best response, I believe, is to live a strong Jewish life, build bridges with our neighbors, love our families more deeply, and remain vigilant. If you want to be in touch, or if I can help you process the terrible news, please know that I am available to you.” Oseh shalom bimromav. Hu ya’aseh shalom aleinu. Ya’aseh shalom, ya’aseh shalom. Shalom aleinu v’al kol Yisrael. May the one who makes peace in the heavens, make peace for us and all the people Israel.