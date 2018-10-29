Can a holographic screen help a new phone break out?

Red calls the screen technology 4V, for four view, which is another way of saying it's doubling what twin-lens 3-D cameras produce by adding depth data to each image. There's a special material under the screen that lets 4V photos and video appear to the viewer in 3-D. Images that aren't shot or converted to this format will look the same as they do on any other screen. Attempts to photograph a 4V screen will also produce images that don't look any different.