Camp Shelby museum to open on Veterans Day

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -You can spend part of Veterans Day this year learning more about the Mississippians who served in World War One.
The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby will be open on Veterans Day, Sunday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It will have a special Veterans Day display for you to view and some additional artifacts you can see at the permanent World War One Exhibit.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, which became Veterans Day.
“We’re actually going to have a special exhibit in our main lobby that will include letters from the Great War, it’ll be letters, post cards and other items that were sent home from some of our Mississippians who were serving overseas in World War One,” said Tommy Lofton, museum director. “That will be up for about three or four weeks and then, we’re going to have a few other artifacts in our trench area.”
The museum will also be open on Monday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
