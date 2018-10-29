Brazil elects far-right president, worrying rights groups

Supporters of Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro cheer as they gather outside his residence in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, during the country's presidential runoff election. Brazilians on Sunday were weighing their hunger for radical change against fears that Bolsonaro, the presidential front-runner, could threaten democracy as they cast ballots in the culmination of a bitter campaign that split many families and was frequently marred by violence. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) (AP)