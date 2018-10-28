Wicked good time brings out support for Coast artists

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Double, double, toil and trouble.
Seventy-five of the Coast’s best sorceresses flew in on their broomsticks Sunday for a Witches' Brunch at the Gulfport Galleria of Art. There was nothing wicked about it but a good time.
“Oh my gosh, I got this invitation to come out to help artists and do an outreach and raise money. And we all got to come and dress like witches. We are having the best Sunday ever," said attendee Leonie Simmons.
This was the first year for the event, all designed to support local art.
“It’s all to help this gallery move forward as the whole city of Gulfport moves forward in this area," said Andi Oustalet. “We have so much talent here on the Coast, and its all right in this building. And we just need people to come see it.”
Proceeds from the event will help the gallery fund community outreach programs, and what better way to show that support for the arts than by bringing out the witches' creative side.
“We called in some friends, and I’m like, hey guys, we have to have a witch’s hat," Simmons said of her witch’s costume. "And then next we had to have cute shoes, and then makeup and then hair.
“Creativity breeds creativity. And gosh, the Gulfport Galleria, it’s helping artists all along the Coast, and how easy is it to get behind that.”
It’s something even Winifred Sanderson can get behind. Special guest Toni Dee brought a little hocus pocus to the fun.
“The Gulf Coast raises so much money for so many different organizations. It’s just part of what we do, and this is just another small part, and I hope it helps," Dee said.
Take a look in the crystal ball, and you’ll see this could be an event to continue for years to come.
“Next year will be a much bigger event," Oustalet said. “It’s a great day for the Galleria and a great day for Gulfport.”
Patio 44 donated all the food for the event. The restaurant’s newest location in downtown Gulfport opens next week.
