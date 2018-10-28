Things to do today: Falling into Fall festivities

GULF COAST, MS (WLOX) - Looking for some fall and festive fun to do Sunday? There’s many things to do on the Gulf Coast that’s fun for the entire family.
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center is hosting a Halloween Fun Festival from 12-3 p.m. Tickets are $10 but families can enjoy trick-or-treating, games, face painting, and more dressed up in their favorite costumes.
A Community Trunk-or-Treat and Fall Fest is being held from 4-6:30 p.m. at Crosspoint Church in Gulfport. The event is free and will have decorated vehicles for kids to visit during their trunk-or-treat event. Families can also take photos in the fall-themed photo booth. The fest will feature a hayride, bake walk, inflatable obstacle course, kids games and face painting. There will also be free entertainment and food.
If those things don’t interest you, there are plenty of other activities happening on the Coast!
The Williams Family Farm is still hosting a pumpkin patch and maze in Wiggins. Participants can pick pumpkins from the pumpkin patch, enjoy hayrides, play on the farm playground, and much more from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
The Mississippi Walk for Diabetes is also Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the Longleaf Trace in Hattiesburg, MS. This is a fundraising walk, and all funds go towards adults and children with diabetes in Mississippi. A $25 donation os recommended for adults, and families raising $50 or more will receive a “We are Family” walk t shirt.
