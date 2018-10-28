Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Gulfport

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A Gulfport woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night.
Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer said Ava Baswell, 90, was walking along Robinson Road. Witnesses said she was trying to cross the road when she was hit by a 2010 Toyota Corolla around 7 p.m.
Switzer said the incident happened west of Salisbury Road.
Baswell was taken to Garden Park Medical Center. She was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m. due to blunt force trauma.
