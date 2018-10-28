Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum holds Heritage Hall of Fame inductions

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Members of the fishing community gathered at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi Saturday for the fifth annual Heritage Hall of Fame inductions.
Ten boat owners, captains and fishermen along with boat names and industry tradesman were inducted into the hall of fame.
A certificate of induction was given to each member or a member of the inductee’s family.
Robin Krohn David with the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum said even after five years of inductions, there are still many more people and organizations that need to be honored in the hall of fame.
“The families need to get together and induct their grandfathers and their grandmothers that worked in the factories or that worked on the boats shrimping every day of their lives,” David said. “It was such back-breaking work back then, and we have so many factories that were very huge back in the day that haven’t been nominated yet. So there’s still a huge inventory of people and businesses and boats that worked in the industry that should be inducted into the Hall of Fame.”
Below is the full list of inductees:
Boat Owner/Captain/Commercial Fisherman
- Ramsey Girouard
- John “Johnny” Kolich
- Otis J. “Peanut” Broussard
- John Edward Lewis
- John “Wesley” Compton, Sr.
- Joseph Alfrede Boudreaux
- Leo Paul Maurice, Sr.
- Clyde F. “Ricky” Ross, Jr.
- Mateo Pitalo
- Anthony Aloysius “Tony” Rosetti
Industry Tradesman
- William E. Wiley
- George Henry Gray
- Myrlene Shemper
- Cecile Barras McKreth
- Joseph Alfrede Boudreaux
- Leo Paul Maurice, Sr.
Boat Name
- Happy Landing
- Mark & Dawn
- Marion Boy
- Margaret A
- St. Vincent
